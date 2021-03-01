MORE BAHAMAR WORKERS TO BE DISENGAGED TODAY…

Bahamar SLS

NASSAU| More than 100 Baha Mar employees will be disengaged beginning today as the resort continues to experience low occupancy and an overall decline in revenue,

The terminations come as the resort prepares for the reopening of the Rosewood and SLS this month, which is expected to see a return of a contingent of furloughed workers.

According to the resort’s website, booking for the Rosewood and SLS will be available as of March 4.

Since reopening last December, occupancy at the resort has fluctuated around the low double-digits, and only experienced a high double-digit peak during the Super Bowl weekend last month.

While it remains unclear which specific areas of the resort will be impacted, sources suggest staff in Food and Beverage and the front of the house will be among those let go.

This is the second termination exercise since the onset of7 the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The mega-resort suspended operations last March due to the pandemic.