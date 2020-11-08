More Bahamians passing this past week…

Hazel Edgecombe

NASSAU| This morning we are sadden on Saturday to learn of the passing of Ms Hazel Edgecombe. The oldest member of the San Salvador PLP Branch and Stalward Councillor.

We extend condolences to the family especially her daughter Drucilla Malcolm.

Former banker and hotelier Shirley Johnson passes at 70

Shirley Johnson

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of the beautiful former banker and hotelier Mrs Shirley Johnson.

Shirley passed away on Wednesday she was 70 years old. May she rest in peace.

We are also reporting the passing of Mr. PATRICK Clarke who passed away at his home on Saturday. My his soul be granted rest eternal.

We are learning of the passing of Mr. Michael Darville. He you should know is the husband of decent JUSTICE RUTH BOWE-DARVILLE.

Pray for their families.