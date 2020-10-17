More Chinese deported quietly out the Bahamas!

More Chinese deported out the country on Friday at LPIA.

NASSAU| The Bahamas Immigration Department quietly deported some (21) twenty one Chinese Nationals – inclusive of (13) thirteen males and (8) eight females departing Lynden Pindling International Airport on GullivAir Flight 702 at 8:09 pm., last night.

The flight will travel to Sophia, Bulgaria then onward to Yong Zhou China. All persons cleared COVID negative for travel from the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

This Team we are advised joined (257) two hundred and fifty-seven returning other Chinese Nationals from “The Point Project” New Providence.

