More covid cases reported and San Salvador and Long Island record cases…

NASSAU| San Salvador has now another case of Covid19 the second since the pandemic after PM Minnis was running up and down on the beach with a camera crew.

Today 15 new Covid19 cases were reported.

Bahamas Press is also reporting more COVID cases on the island of Long Island where guests to the island have tested positive to having the virus.

Health Officials have failed to report on its dashboard the cases for the past two days even after knowing of the incidents. WHAT IS THIS?

We report yinner decide!