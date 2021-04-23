More Covid related deaths are being reported across the country – including the death of a 37-year-old woman…

The morgue

FREEPORT| A 37-year-old New Providence woman and a 91-year-old man on Grand Bahama have died from COVID-19, which has killed at least 196 people in The Bahamas.

The young woman died on Wednesday and the man died on Tuesday.

The deaths of three other people on Thursday are under investigation to determine if those patients died from the virus.

A total of 29 deaths are under investigation.

While the government has boasted of its exceptional handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bahamas is now in the third wave of covid cases, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

50 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, including 41 people on New Providence, five on Grand Bahama, three on Exuma and one person on the Berry Islands.

Skeptics fear the cases could increase following a new controversial policy that will allow fully vaccinated people to travel without covid testing requirements.

Top doctors in the country have pointed out that fully vaccinated people can still become infected with the disease and spread it to others.