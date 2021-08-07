More Covid19 related deaths are being recorded at this hour…

Mr Caleb Pedican of Eleuthera passed away tonight following his battle with COVID19

NASSAU| HOSPITAL officials are right now confirming to BP the death of another COVID19 patient this time from Eleuthera.

Mr Caleb Pedican was airlifted out of Eleuthera last week Sunday and just moments ago died fighting the deadly virus.

Also we can report the sudden passing of Bimini resident Paul Saunders. He was found dead inside his home in Alice Town early this morning. Sadly, this is in the same vicinity where at least three persons have died in the last few weeks. BP believes this area on the island is a cluster for the virus. Health Officers should look into this.

Health dashboard today recorded some 118 new COVID19 cases:

New Providence – 85

Grand Bahama – 13

Abaco – 6

Eleuthera – 13

Andros – 1

Some 9 new Covid19 deaths added to the dashboard driving the total number to 304 with some 39 still under investigation.

Also several guests at SLS are on several floors with positive tests of COVID19.

We report yinner decide!