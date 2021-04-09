More details on Homicide incident #32

Jahfin Osias

A man believed to be in his early 30s was shot and killed on Kemp Road, shortly before 1pm today, according to police.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim gunned down nearby Virgo Rent-a-Car as Jahfin Osias.

ASP Audley Peters said the man was driving a Nissan Cube, traveling north, when the driver of another vehicle stopped in front of him and exited, armed with a firearm.

Peters said the man fired multiple shots at the victim as he attempted to exit the vehicle.

Now Osias was known to the police and was on bail for armed robbery.

