More news happening this weekend around the country!

Public Servants are being warned about participating in political campaigns. Well look at dis?!

Briland man found dead inside his home on New Providence on Saturday…

Matthew Higgs

NASSAU| Matthew Higgs of Briland, who just recently travelled to Briland to bury his cousin Cheryl Higgs- Saunders was found yesterday dead inside his home on New Providence on Saturday.

May He rest in peace.

Opposition Leader Davis at Shaw Methodist AME on Sunday!

PLP Leader Hon, Philip Brave Davis Q. C along with the Bains and Grants Town candidate.

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C. joined the Shaw Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church as they welcomed PLPs of the Bains and Grants Town constituency this morning in worship. ELDER Kendal Mackey is the pastor.

Statement by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party

In response to Rights Bahamas statement

For Immediate Release

28 February 2021

Just over a week ago, the Leader of the PLP highlighted the desperate attempts by the FNM and their proxy organisations to spread lies, smears and false rumours about the PLP. As he said then, we say again today: it’s all ‘Garbage Juice’.

The latest stunt comes from a phony Human Rights Group based in Grand Bahama.

After weeks trying to deflect attention from the corruption, incompetence and lack of compassion by this FNM government using the Nygard case, this “group” now purports to be trying to support the victims in that case. And yet, somehow, once again, they manage to try to drag the PLP into it.

But Bahamians know better. They already know when the ‘Garbage Juice’ is coming.

Lanisha Rolle forced to resign over serious allegations of corruption? Time for more Garbage Juice.

Vaccines and other promised Covid-relief still not arrived? Time for more Garbage Juice.

Prime Minister Minnis openly derided for a mid-year budget review that tried to pretend all is well while Bahamians go hungry and sleep in their cars? Time for more Garbage Juice.

While the FNM and their phony friends bury their testicular heads in this nonsense, the Bahamian people continue to cry out for some compassionate relief.

If this fake group were genuinely concerned for the plight of the victims in that case, they would stop weaponising them in their desperate effort to keep this failing government in power. These women deserve better. We continue to pray that they receive justice.

For public information, only the Leader and Chairman of the PLP are duly authorized to officially speak on behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party.

This phony organization in Grand Bahama parading around as a human rights organization is using anonymous, nameless, faceless social media diatribe to attack the PLP on behalf of the FNM to deflect from the implosion of the FNM.

We can see their dishonesty and traitorous behaviour from a mile down the road.

Shame on them.

Mal Jack the famous Education contractor’s brother has build Education Minister a modest home in Gated Community –

BP has now spotted Education Minister Hon. Jeff lloyd’s new house in Yuma Estates, the corner before Tropical Gardens. The home was constructed in a gated community.

The home was built by Jack Andrew’s (Mal Jack) brother. Andrews was a big contractor for Education buildings.

Mal is the word in Spanish for BAD!