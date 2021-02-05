More resignations from the FNM comes as the House Speaker Moultrie leaves Minnis Party with shocking blow!

Minnis Government may Prorogue Parliament or move a VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE to remove Speaker Halson Moultrie out the chair after leaving the FNM! He remains an INDEPENDENT SPEAKER UNTIL SOMETHING IS DONE!!!

Speaker of the House Halson D. Moultrie

NASSAU| Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie has severed ties with the governing Free National Movement on Thursday in a shocking letter which was widely circulated across the country via powerful online social media.

He is the third FNM MP to resign since the party’s 2017 General Election win.

Moultrie has been a harsh critic of his own party, lashing the Minnis Administration for keeping him cooped up in a rundown office on Parliament Street and for Parliament’s lack of independence from the executive branch of government.

As the FNM begins ratifying candidates for the next election, it became glaringly obvious that Moultrie would not receive another party nomination for Nassau Village. This was no surprise to BP who warned Moultrie months ago that he shall not get an FNM nomination in the upcoming General Elections. Well he certainly believes us now!

Reading the writing on the wall, Moultrie resigned from the FNM and announced he will serve in Parliament as an independent member.

House Speaker to consult wife on his future.

He joins Centreville MP Reece Chipman who resigned from the FNM and became an independent. Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller also left the FNM to become an independent MP but later joined the opposition Progressive Liberal Party. The move also comes following a list of Cabinet resignations namely most recent K. Peter Turnquest, Dr. Duane Sands and Brent Symonette. The FNM is in a free fall!

Moultrie said in his letter to FNM Secretary General Sefrent Rolle, he will consult with his wife and his constituents to determine whether he will seek re-election.

Read Moultire’s letter here below for yourselves.

We report yinner decide!