More trouble brewing on the island of Bimini as covid patients surge following a big Church Convention and a dangerous morning beach party!

BIMINI| Bahamas Press on Sunday that emergency flights out of Bimini are being requested as patients become critical with COVID19.

BP can now tell you some 10 patients tested have registered positive with COVID19 and on Sunday two females were flown into the capital on separate flights.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillian last week Covid19 cases on the island surged after a church convention now the super-spreader event; where up to the time of the health presser some 15 suspected cases on the island were linked to the convocation. We know as a result two pastors alone have come down with the virus with one flown in last week.

And if that was not enough, on Saturday night early Sunday morning a popular Dj could be heard over the mic telling partygoers “its after 12 Bimini ain’t on no lockdown NASSAU on lockdown” as the packed crowd danced into the morning, many wearing no masks. BP understand law enforcers also attended the event with some hanging hard around the bar.

By Sunday morning police on the island began serving citations to the lawbreakers. We can report the organizer of the event was served with a $1,000 fine. The loud DJs got a $500 fine (each). And as many people as police could identify in attendance also got a $200 fine.

BP warns that COVID fatigue, joblessness and the need to party could get worse as the holidays approach. We invite citizens to plead “NOT GUILTY” or find a competent attorney to defend their matters before the courts.

In the meantime, we ga report and let yinner decide!