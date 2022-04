Mrs Gaydene Hepburn McClain

Another woman dies suddenly. Mrs Gaydene Hepburn McClain died last night.

She was the daughter of the late Roberta Moss Hepburn (the daughter of Bishop Alvin S. Moss). Mrs McClain was a very active member of Mt. Tabor Church.

She is survived by her husband, Herman McClain and 2 daughters and 1 son. May her soul rest in peace.