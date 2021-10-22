Mother Pratt to act as GG upon leave of the Sir Smith

Cynthia “Mudder” Pratt

BP SHOTS FIRED‼️ So explain this to us now. Cynthia “Mudder” Pratt who could not campaign a lick for the PLP and went behind the PLP St. BARNABAS candidate back collecting a $120,000 contract from disgraced lying Minnis is now going to Act as GG in the coming days? What in da hell is dis!

Like how we got here? Ya mean to get rewarded from the PLP ‘dese’ days you ‘gata’ help and support the FNM?

Well, we at Bahamas Press will have no choice but to withdraw our national support from the Davis/ Cooper Government if this continues.

STAY TUNED THIS WEEKEND….