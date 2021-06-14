Mother tells the press her son, murdered on Polhemus Street this morning, was “a loving person”

25-year-old Stervante Moss

NASSAU| The horrid scenes from the country’s 53rd homicide are now unfolding as the victim died following a volley of gunshots.

The victim, we now know, is 25-year-old Stervante Moss. He was killed near his Polhemus Street home as he drove his mother’s vehicle.

Moss was arrested some two years ago for drugs but according to his mother, “He is a loving person.” Myrna Auguste said of her son, “He might have some habits, but he is a loving person.”

The weekend was one of the bloodiest with four murders between Friday and Monday.

