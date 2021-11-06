Mother’s boyfriend allegedly rapes four-year-old child to death! Homicide #95

FILE PHOTO

NASSAU| A young man and woman is now in police custody. Ambulance was called to assist a 4 year old girl victim of what was believe to be and accidental fall.

Upon doctors Examination at PMH they discovered a large gapping hole in the babies private part. Police was called to the scene and boyfriend and mother was arrested at the hospital.

Child was allegedly raped by the mothers boyfriend while mother was at work.

The boyfriend also allegedly attempted to kill himself when he saw the child was deceased. WE WILL FOLLOW MORE TO THIS BREAKING REPORT!

