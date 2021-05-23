Moultrie Launch his campaign against Hubert Minnis and the FNM!

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis [Left] and Speaker Hon. Halson D. Moultrie

NASSAU| House Speaker Halson Moultrie has launched his re-election campaign as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election after the Free National Movement kicked the Nassau Village member of parliament to the curb in favor of former trade unionist Nicole Martin.

Moultrie has labeled himself “a proven champion of ordinary people” with a “proven record, vision and plan, honesty and integrity as well as courage and fortitude”.

Moultrie said he is absolutely Nassau Village’s “best choice” and appealed to voters to mark their X “at the circle of love and equality”.

Moultrie quit the FNM after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis asked him not to seek another FNM nomination in the next election. Moultrie said Minnis made him an offer as consolation but he rejected it.

Moultrie has become increasingly vocal in recent months, speaking out against the Minnis Administration and parliament’s lack of independence from the executive branch of government.

Moultrie also took the government to task over the House Speaker’s inadequate office on Parliament Street.

Moultrie has predicted that the FNM will not hold onto the Nassau Village seat without him.

Moultrie is not expected to win the seat in the next election but FNMs fear he could be a spoiler, taking away votes from former Hotel Union President Nicole Martin who confessed in a recent social media video that she “is not smart.”