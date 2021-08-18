Mounting pressure for PM Minnis to dissolve parliament

NASSAU| Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is facing mounting pressure from foreign consultants and members of the Free National Movement (FNM) to dissolve parliament now that it has been prorogued.

In an effort to thwart attempts by House Speaker Halson Moultrie to hold an open parliament under tents in Parliament Square on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle acting in his capacity as provost marshal read a proclamation from the Governor General to prorogue parliament, effectively ending this sitting.

Prorogation of parliament allows the government to begin a new sitting but to dissolve parliament would mean a general election is about to be called.

Moultrie called the move a blatant abuse of power designed to muzzle the voice of the people. However, he expressed doubt that an early election would be called at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, insiders predict that parliament could be dissolved within the next week.

This term has been a troubling one for the Minnis Administration which has been plagued with controversy and resignations.

Four cabinet ministers have resigned amid corruption allegations and three FNM members of parliament have quit the party.

Minister of Health Renward Wells also faces calls for his resignation following an honorarium scandal involving his secretary and his driver