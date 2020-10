Mr. Elton Smith

Freeport| It comes with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Mr. Elton Smith a stalwart of Christ the King for many many years and dedicated senior MC, serving around God’s altar with dedication and distinction.

We extend sincere condolences to his wife Sharryl, daughter Eltone and his entire family.

Be assured of our love, prayers and support during this difficult time.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen