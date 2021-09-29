Mr. Samuel Heastie for being appointed the new dean of students at SAC…

Samuel Heastie

NASSAU| The board and administration of St. Augustine’s College would like to congratulate Mr. Samuel Heastie for being appointed the new dean of students.

Mr. Heastie taught social studies for the past 41 years at SAC, more than half of which he served as head of department and moderator for Seton House. He succeeds Mr. Reginald Forbes, who retired in June 2021.

“My predecessor did a yeoman’s job at St. Augustine’s College for many years. My role…is to continue the tradition of sound and firm leadership.

“I look forward to building and augmenting the policies and practices that have long been established.

“We realize that if our educational success is to continue, we must keep abreast of the educational trends and provide programs that are relevant to the times and society,” said Heastie.

We look forward to the further contributions you will make to the SAC community as dean.