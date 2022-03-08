Mrs. Ann Marie Davis attends International Women’s Day Brunch

Pictured from left are Mrs Cecilia Cooper, wife of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Councilwoman Ighodaro; and Mrs Ann Marie Davis wife of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Hon. Philip Brave Davis.



NASSAU The Bahamas – Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, representative of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, attended the British American Financial Women’s Day Brunch, in observance of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The event was held at Balmoral Club on Sanford Drive, and attracted women from the private and public workforce, and other organizations.

The main speaker was Councilwoman of the city of Miami Gardens, Shannan Ighodaro, who shared empowerment strategies with her female audience.