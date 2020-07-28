Mrs. Clarice Granger passes tonight….

NASSAU| The wife of the late Dean William Granger, organist, Girls Guide Trustee, who once worked as a radiographer at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Mrs. Clarice Granger has died.

She served as the longest-tenured Chief Commissioner in Guiding history in The Bahamas.

Mrs. Granger served as Chief Commissioner of the Girl Guide Movement in The Bahamas from 1970-1985, and was credited for ushering in growth and expansion in membership in addition to implementing a number of advancements during her tenure as Chief Commissioner.

Tonight we celebrate her life and pray that her soul rests in the arms of her Lord and Saviour. AMEN!

