DUNCAN TOWN, Ragged Island — December 10, 2021 — Mrs. Cecilia Cooper, Spouse of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Chester Cooper, visited Ragged Island on Friday on the occasion of the Opening of the Airport Terminal in Duncan Town.

During the visit she held an annual Children’s Christmas Giveaway, a ten-year tradition, she said, adding “it’s all about giving back and making sure that every child gets a Christmas gift.”

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)