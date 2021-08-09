Mrs. Lolita Jackson owner of the Reef Restaurant on University Drive has passed…

Mrs Lolita Jackson and late husband Errol at the Reef sharing a meal.

NASSAU| A wonderful cook, a strong businesswoman and a beautiful spirit Mrs. Lolita Jackson passed away on Sunday.

Mrs Jackson took over the famous Reef Restaurant on University Drive back in 1960 with her husband the late Errol Jackson. The couple provided an extended kitchen of hot meals for residents for those many years.

Mrs Jackson was a longstanding member of the Gospel Hall Church on East Street. The Church also lost its former pastor Al McCartney over the weekend.

Today we offer our deep condolences to their families on their passing.



May their souls rest in peace.