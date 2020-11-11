Mrs Myrtle Merlese McPhee-Sweeting passes at 76

Mrs Mytle Sweeting passes at 76

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the wife of funeral Director Mr. Ted Sweeting has passed away today at Doctor’s Hospital today.

She is survived by her husband and children; Charmine Curling, Robin Haygood, Dominic and Damian Sweeting. Sisters Alace Adams, Elaine Wilson, Densella McPhee and Miriam Finley. She is also survived by two brothers Hezekiah McPhee and Sawald Finley; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

BP conveys our deep sympthies to the entire family. May she rest in peace.