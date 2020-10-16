Mother of Grand Bahama attorney Mrs Norma Gordon-Butler passed away…

Mrs. Norma Gordon-Butler

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a wonderful lady Mrs. Norma Gordon-Butler, who for many years worked at the Eastern Public Library.

Celebrating her in tribute Susan Stewart-Moss wrote: “I lost one who was like a mother to me at the lowest point in my life. She, along with my family, helped me to realize that I was able to overcome my mistakes and become all that God wanted me to be. At that point in my life, God blessed me with powerful women who helped to lift me up.

“I remember walking from my home to her home in Culmerville every weekend with my baby Sherise. She loved Sherise and the neighbors teased her that Sherise was her grandchild. Thank you Norma Gordon-Butler for being there for me.

“Thank you for your encouragement, your love, and your advice.

“You were also an outstanding librarian at the Eastern Public Library on Mackey Street. You mentored so many students who came to the library. You were always in good spirits and enjoyed your job.”

BP offers our prayers and condolences to her children Grand Bahama Attorney Carlson Shurland, Alfred (Buttons) Shurland, Allison Butler and Glen Butler, and all the grandchildren.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.