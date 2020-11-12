Mrs Rosebell Bethell died last evening…

Mrs Rosebell Bethell

NASSAU| BP is right now receiving word of the passing of Mrs Rosebell Bethell at this hour. She is the aunt for former Tourism Officer Mr. Athma Bowe.

Mrs Bethell was a stalwart of Progressive Liberal Party. After relocating out of Mason’s Addition community back in the 1980s, her home was the first home in the newly built Elizabeth Estates Community, which was visited and opened by Queen Elizabeth II on her State Visit to the Bahamas.

BP celebrates the life of Mrs Bethell and we pray that GOD will grant her life eternal. AMEN!

May she rest in peace.