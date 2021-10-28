Ms Alma Rollle passed away on Monday at 86

Alma Rolle 86

NASSAU| BP is reporting the passing of Alma Rolle owner and operator of that wonderful Chicken Shack Lilly of the Valley and East Street. She was 86.

Ms Rolle served the best greasy bags for more than 50 years on the Southeastern corner of the Church of God. She was kind and patient. Charitable and sweet, and served her food with tons of love.

After her daughter Sharon moved into the shack the best guava duff was added to the menu. This was BP’s spot every Thursday night for many years where we would chat with the community and find out all the street news and concerns with the people on the ground.

We ga miss you Alma and all your kindhearted nature. We will miss you moving compassion for the poor and your swift reponse in their time of need. You have fed a community of people all these many years and the time has come for you to take your rest.

May she rest in peace.