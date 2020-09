Ms. Ismae Nairn

NASSAU| We are now getting word that Ms. Ismae Nairn of Masons Addition died this morning. She was a precious pearl of the St. Agnes Church family.

We are offering our prayers and condolences to her children Tyrone, Andrew, Paul, Patrick and Denise.

Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord! Amen.

Meanwhile BP is reporting a catholic priest in the country has contracted the corononavirus. Pray for him.