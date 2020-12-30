Ms. Nicole Campbell is set to be announced as the new Secretary to the Cabinet!

Ms. Nicole Campbell set to be announce as the country’s new Secretary to the Cabinet.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Ms. Nicole Campbell shall be announced as the new Secretary to the Cabinet of the Bahamas with immediate effect.

Ms Campbell, who is also the sister-in-law of Former Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham (DECENT PEOPLE), will replace Ms Camille Johnson who will retire from the Public Service.

Ms Campbell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job having served at a senior capacity within the government through various ministries for many years. She is competent and dangerously professional. We at BP welcome her to the job and, well, it looks like CHANGE IS ALREADY ON THE WAY!

