Ms Valerie Lockhart passes at 55

NASSAU| It is with sadness we at Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of a beautiful soul Ms Valerie Lockhart.

Ms Lockhart passed away this morning.

She was employed at the Ministry of Social Development, was a quiet member of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church Parish, and was a former student of Government High.

Tonight, in tribute following her passing we want to offer our special prayers to her family most importantly her children; Valentine, Dolan, and Valecca. And her siblings Thomas, Elsie, Tricee, Marvin, Dudley and Prudence.

May God grant her peace as he move to life into that everlasting hope assured to all who believe.

REST ETERNAL GRANT UNTO HER O LORD! AMEN!!!