Mt. Tabor Church drummer and jitney driver Sheffield Wallace dies after short stay in hospital…

Church choir in quarantine for two weeks…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting the sudden death of the drummer and jitney driver at Mt.Tabor Church in Pinewood Gardens.

Sheffield Wallace, who is apart of the music ministry in the chuch, died last night after being hospitalized for only a few days. He was found dead inside his vehicle with his young children inside.

Wallace had just attended church on Sunday. Just yesterday BP reported how the sanctuary choir was placed on a two week quarantine after a positive case at the church.

We pray for Mr. Wallace wife and young small children in this most difficult hour.

BP warns Bahamians to PROTECT YA SELF! Mt Tabor Baptist is headed by Senior Bishop Neil C. Ellis.

We report yinner decide!