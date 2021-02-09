Murder count climbs to 16 in less than 24-hours…

Another homicide in the Grove on Sunday night and another unfolding in Golden Isles off Cowpen Road…
NASSAU| A man died in the hospital on Sunday night after being stabbed several times in the Grove.
BP has identified that victim as 29-year-old Jayvon Edwards.
Edwards was attacked around 9pm during an incident at the intersection of Second Street and Palm Tree Avenue.
He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. However, he later died.
His murder comes two days after a man was shot to death in Harbour Island who goes by the name Troy.
This was the second murder in the Grove in under a week.
On Tuesday, Andrew Sturrup a senior citizen was stabbed to death on Fifth Street and Palm Tree Avenue following a traffic accident. The men who fled the murder scene leaving their vehicle behind last week turned themselves into police.
Man Murdered on Track Road in Golden Isles!
In the most recent homicide incident the 16th for the year police were called to a scene off Cowpen Road, in the Golden Isles area shortly before 5pm yesterday where a man’s unresponsive body was found lying on the ground. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police said the victim appears to be in his late 20s early 30s.
The man had head injuries and his body appeared to have been recently dumped in the area. The matter is being treated as a homicide.
