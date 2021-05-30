Mya Turnquest last seen with a male with hoodie…

MIAMI| BP is following an update from Miami Dade area where we know a Bahamian teen has gone missing. Mya Turnquest, 14, went missing following school on Thursday.

Information coming to us say the teen was last seen in the company of a male dressed in a hoodie. This is all the information we know thus far.

Investigators now believe there are concerns of foul play. We shall remain hopeful and prayerful. BP is watching this investigation closely and as we get more information we will share details with you.

We report yinner decide!