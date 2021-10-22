Myles Laroda cuts cake with two executives at BCB who blocked the PLPs from placing ads ON ZNS for the PARTY!

Could this crew be celebrating the blocking of the PLP PARTY AT ZNS!

ZNS GM Deveaux and Myles Laroda

NASSAU| The PLP Minister for State in the OPM with responsibility for NIB and BCB was celebrating this week with FNM sympathizers at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas.

Myles Laroda, who last week was waltzing in an embrace with FNM Chairman Carl Culmer’s wife at NIB, was this week licking icing with the people who told the PLP they cannot advertise on the national station, ZNS aka DEAD-N-S.

Laroda appears to have a cozy love for the enemy of the people of the Bahamas. However, he is losing support deep inside his PLP party.

BP ga tell yinner now, we have withdrawn our support from the ONE TERM MP for Pinewood who can count his days being a Member of Parliament.

We have some words for the DAVIS / COOPER Administration, and they come from the book of the late Clement T. Maynard: PUT ON MORE SPEED!

We report yinner decide!