NAT SAUNDERS PASSES at 82 after resisting vaccinations

NAT SAUNDERS, 82

NASSAU| It is with gerat regret that we report the passing of Mr. Nat Saunders a great son of the soil and voice of The Bahamas in the entertainment world. He was one of the country’s foremost DJ’s.

Saunders also had great barrotone voice which he used to introduced the former great soul singer and Bahamian performer the late Leroy Cleveland Mckenzie aka Smokey 007.

Saunders also set the pace, format and style for all who operated as DJ’S across the country. He was the Don Cornelious (Of Soul Train) in the Bahamas.

His debonaire looks, broad smile and strong voice will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Like many Caribbean people he resisited Covid19 vaccinations, was not vaccinated, he caught Covid19 and died. He was 82.

Let us pray for the family especially son Desmond Saunders of ZNS.

May his soul rest in peace.