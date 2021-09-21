National Insurance Board Chairman says he will not resign and if he is fired he wants to be paid for ONE YEAR!

Chairman returned the car but refuses to return NIB devices…

Troy Smith NIB Chairman.

Michela Barnett-Ellis

NASSAU| The National Insurance Board Chairman has conveyed to colleagues that he will not resign and do the honourable thing; step down from the nation’s social security system following the bloodbath of the Minnis Government!

Well at least Michela Barnett-Ellis did the decent thing and resigned from the Board.

But Smith, who lead NIB to strike after strike now wants to hold onto power when he knows his term has ended.

Bahamas Press warns this stubborn Chairman of NIB – It Ain’t Long NAH!

We report yinner decide!