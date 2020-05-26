NATIONAL INSURANCE ISSUES UNDOCUMENTED JAMAICAN NATIONAL WITH FAKE NAME ON THE RUN FROM POLICE AN NIB CARD!

UNDOCUMENTED Jamaican National Christopher Anthony Lee gets NIB card with fake name Shaquille Aamal Lewis.

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is now asking the question how did Jamaican National Shaquille Aamal Lewis just got up on Saturday and walked right out the front door of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station as he was under arrest?

BP intelligence team has now also come across the NIB issued card of the suspect on the run.

How did NIB issue a man who is not from the Bahamas and is not working here a social security ID? Well what is dis?

We can confirm that on Saturday 23rd May 2020 at about 7:25 pm, officers at Eight Mile Rock Police Station reported that prisoner Shaquille Aamal Lewis DOB 15-3-93 of Jones Town, EMR a.k.a. Christopher Anthony Lee, escaped from the mentioned police station through the get this “…southern front door” and was last seen on foot running in a northwestern direction behind the police station.

The prisoner has medium brown skin tone and long dreadlocks.

The prisoner has medium brown skin tone and long dreadlocks.

