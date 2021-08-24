National Security Minister expunging constituents’ records

Fox Hill Prisons

NASSAU| Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is using his government position to gain votes by expunging the records of residents in his constituency.

The Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy receives hundreds of applications for clemency each month.

The first 100 names on the committee’s expungement list are residents of Yellow Elder Gardens, which falls in Dames constituency of Mt Moriah.

Dames is said to be pulling out all the stops to hold onto his seat. By clearing their records, the minister is hoping to secure the votes of those offenders and people in their household.