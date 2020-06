The government borrowed $4.1 Billion in three years and nothing for the youth!

NASSAU| The Government of The Bahamas wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s National Youth Summer Programme has been cancelled.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

June 23rd, 2020

