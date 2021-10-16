NEMA receives additional grants from CDEMA to support Warehouse Inventory Management System and to conduct CERT training

NEMA DIRECTOR

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), recently acquired the tools to assist with its Emergency Relief Warehouses Supply Management, and equipment to conduct Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training among various sectors and communities following the receipt of two, $8,000 grants from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) via the

CDEMA Coordinating Unit, based in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Coordinating Unit received the grant funding from the European Union under CDEMA’s Partnership Programme entitled: “Strengthening the Capacity of the CDEMA Participating States and Coordinating Unit for the Implementation of Comprehensive Disaster Management.” The Bahamas is one of 20 Participating States under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. (CDEMA is the regional inter – government Agency that falls directly under the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) with primary responsibility for the coordination of emergency response and relief efforts to Participating States that require such

assistance. The responsibility, and operational functions of the Coordinating Unit, centre on four programming areas: education, research and information; finance and administration; preparedness and response, and mitigation and research.)

Working in collaboration with The Bahamas’ Department of Transformation and Digitization, with the aid of the inventory software and barcoding tools procured with the grant funding, NEMA proposes to achieve the following: