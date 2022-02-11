New Board Announced for Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre

Board members are: Lorne Basden, chairman; Een Colebrooke, deputy chairman; Nolan Carey; Mark Turnquest; Jayel Gibson; Todd Martin; Creighton Moxey; James Julmis; Dr. Marlo Murphy-Braynen; Dr. Randy Forbes; Antoinette Russell; and Charnette Thompson. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

Michael Halkitis

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The government has announced that the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) has a new board of Directors. The announcement was made on Thursday, 10th February at the Office of the Prime Minister. During a brief press conference, Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis said that the new board members are “diverse, young and youthful” and are committed to meeting the objectives of empowering micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the country. The board is headed by businessman, Lorne Basden.

“I am pleased to announce this new board, which is eager to start assisting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, especially in this new COVID reality we are currently in,” said Minister Halkitis. “This is an agency to which all Bahamians have access and so we wish to ensure that the word gets out that the government is here to assist entrepreneurs. This is a critical time as we emerge from the effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian. So, we are looking forward to working with this team, whose immediate objective is to focus on the issues small businesses face, and then we can put policies in place to ensure maximum exposure to all Bahamians.” He also noted that former Deputy Prime Minister and Member of Parliament, Loretta Turner-Butler has been appointed as a consultant to the SBDC in order to support the work of the board.

Executive Director, Davinia Bain said that up to July 2021, up to $70 million has been given to assist small businesses. The current budget allocation, she said is $20 million. She also said that currently 1,400 applications are being processed for consideration.

The Access Accelerator SBDC is an initiative that advocates for and supports the evolution of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in The Bahamas.

Board members are: Lorne Basden, chairman; Een Colebrooke, deputy chairman; Nolan Carey; Mark Turnquest; Jayel Gibson; Todd Martin; Creighton Moxey; James Julmis; Dr. Marlo Murphy-Braynen; Dr. Randy Forbes; Antoinette Russell; and Charnette Thompson. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)