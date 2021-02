BP BREAKING| Well the Competent Authority who does get up to exercise before 5am and be out before 5am now tells Abaco they are to be inside by 8pm every night until he lifts this order.

Meanwhile all the police bars shall remain open for when they decide they want to close. Boy this some …… eh?

The new lockdown rules comes following 5 nurses at the Abaco clinic testing positive for Covid19. The clinic is now closed.