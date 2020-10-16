New vehicular plate production halted for weeks now… WHY?

NASSAU| Why has the RTD had no plates for 2 weeks now? Could this be because the plate production at the Department of Corrections was shut down due to widespread COVID19 cases? How come no one has explained this yet?

We know a nurse died from the prison, Nurse Sherry. We know the Commissioner Murphy is in quarantine for his positive exposure to covid19. We know many administration officers tested positive and the entire D Block is on lockdown with scores inside.

How come we are not being told how the government is not collecting any new revenue at RTD?

We report yinner decide!