News happening around the country…

More police officers have died!

#800 Marvin Smith aka Smitty

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former retired police officer #800 Marvin Smith aka Smitty of the motorcycle division.

May he rest in peace.

People getting curfew breaches placed on their criminal records!

What you didn’t know…Breaches of Curfew Orders is going on your police records. Well what is dis? People who gone to the pump for water are now criminals!

Health reports another 48 new positive Covid tests in the last 24 hours – EXUMA has 19!

NASSAU| So Health announced today they have 48 new cases of Covid19. Some 19 new cases in Exuma alone. Another 25 on New Providence after reporting zero yesterday, one in Andros and three on Eleuthera the hot spot.

Some 28 deaths are being investigated by health. All I say is this…People are dropping down dead all over the place and I believe its more stress related. But hey…I am not a scientist!