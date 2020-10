Former Customs Assistant Comptroller dies of COVID!

former Assistant Comptroller of Customs Elseworth Rolle

NASSAU| It is with regret that we advise of the passing of former Assistant Comptroller of Customs Elseworth Rolle on Saturday.

He was a native of Mount Thompson, Exuma, and was the brother of Rev. Heuter Rolle, Pastor at Salem Union Baptist Church on Taylor Street, Nassau.

As we pray for the family in this most difficult time we ask our Good and Gracious God to grant him rest.