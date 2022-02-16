NIB Board his fired Director James Moss!

NIB Headquarters

James Moss

Director of the National Insurance Board (NIB) James Moss was instructed to clear out his office on Wednesday as his services are no longer required.

Moss received his walking papers nearly one year after he was appointed to the senior position under the Minnis Administration.

The Certified Public Accountant (CPA), who was appointed in March 2021, previously held management positions at Deltec Fund Services Limited, Deltec Securities Limited, Deltec Bank & Trust Limited, Texaco Bahamas Limited, Deloitte & Touche Chartered Accountants and Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants.

He replaced Dr. Nicola Virgil-Rolle who saw the political writing on the wall and hightailed it out of NIB last year for a more secure job with the Lyford Cay Foundation.

The Davis administration is eyeing a replacement with an in-depth knowledge of the organization.

In the interim, Financial Controller Sonia Gill will serve as Acting NIB Director.