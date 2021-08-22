NIB Deputy Chairman hires son

NIB Headquarters

Geoffrey Stuart

NASSAU| National Insurance Board (NIB) Deputy Chairman Geoffrey Stuart is keeping it in the family by hiring his son Geoffrey Stuart Jr. to work at the overstaffed NIB.

Stuart made sure his son got straight before the General Election just in case the Minnis Administration is voted out on September 16.

It’s not the first time NIB board members have shamelessly exhibited nepotism.

Fellow board member Theresa Mortimer hired two of her nephews at NIB but one of them couldn’t hack it and quit a short time later.

The situation has angered NIB staff who have been told there is a freeze on promotions and raises yet the people at the top are finding the funds to hook up their family members.