NIB Director tendered her resignation from the Board effective immediately!

Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Prime Minister MOST HON. HUBERT MINNIS has just opened the letter of resignation of the Director of the National Insurance Board Mrs Nicola Virgil-ROLLE.

We understand the PM had to run in the “terlet” when he saw the news from her letter. We are told the news of Rolle’s resignation comes following complete chaos inside the Board, where Directors are confused on the direction of the country’s Social Security network.

Our fly on the wall inside the OPM said, “BP there is chaos all through the Minnis Administration. The PM is as lost as was Alice in Wonderland and his Administration has no plan.”

BP is learning a crisis is also resonating deep inside the Cabinet Room where last week Minister of Finance K. Peter Turnquest tendered his resignation and others might follow.

