NIB hires a new third party payment company to disburse payments to the unemployed!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the National Insurance Board has hired a second third party payment company after the first struggled to deliver payments in a timely manner to UNEMPLOYED BAHAMIANS!

The National Insurance Board had partnered back in April with SunCash to deliver safe and timely payment option(s) to persons in the Government Unemployment Assistance Programme.

However, the programme was met with many challenges with some clients claiming that after months and weeks they still had not collected their payments.

BP is learning NIB has hired the services of a new company name Island Pay, which we believe is organized by an FNM.

The Government said it gave NIB some $40 million to pay Bahamians! We wonder if the new company has already collected the funds and has begun to disburse payments? NO ONE KNOWS!

Did the last company ever collect the funds from NIB? And if yes, why so many persons who collected their first cheques were unable to collect a second or the rest?

BP believes SunCash and NIB has answers that must be addressed!

NO ONE ANSWERING THE PHONES THE ESS SYSTEM IS DOWN AND THE PM HATE QUESTIONS! Anyway – TIME GA TELL!

