NIB hires offshore banker Damian Forbes! And what exactly is his job at NIB?

Damian Forbes

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Damian Forbes, a portfolio Manager at Deltec Trust Ltd., was hired at the National Insurance Board on March 1st, 2021.

Forbes, who is also the brother of Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, also worked at Deltec with NIB’s new Director James Moss.

BP is following this because we understand that Mr. Forbes also has his own private offshore office in Albany.

BP wonders who hired Damian Forbes and we wonder what exactly is his current job at NIB where workers cannot get their pay increases, but yet the Board is hiring these top gun, high salary staff.

WHAT IS THIS? Who ga explain this?

We report yinner decide!