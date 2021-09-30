NIB pensions in jeopardy

NASSAU| More than 10,000 senior citizens won’t get their pensions—thanks to a policy left in place by the heartless Free National Movement.

Brensil Rolle, the former Minister with responsibility for National Insurance, suspended thousands of unverified pensioners from the government payroll.

Verifications were waived in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Rolle refused to extend the courtesy this year, depriving many senior citizens of their livelihoods.

Many are questioning why the verification waiver wasn’t continued until the end of the year since October and November are NIB’s busiest months.

In November, NIB makes pension payments for both November and December.

Now, the PLP is in a race to save Christmas for those pensioners who the FNM unceremoniously dumped from the payroll.